Watch detailed 'X-ray image of half the sky' here: 900,000 stars, galaxies and black holes revealed
The German eROSITA Consortium (eROSITA-DE) recently made public the first six months of the SRG/eROSITA all-sky survey (eRASS1) data.
Astronomers unveiled on January 31 "the largest and most detailed X-ray map of the universe ever created". The data comprises an X-ray view of half the entire sky over Earth, involving almost a million high-energy cosmic sources. These include over 700,000 supermassive black holes.