Astronomers unveiled on January 31 "the largest and most detailed X-ray map of the universe ever created". The data comprises an X-ray view of half the entire sky over Earth, involving almost a million high-energy cosmic sources. These include over 700,000 supermassive black holes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The first eRosita All-Sky Survey Catalogue (eRASS1) is the largest collection of X-ray sources ever published, with around 9,00,000 individual sources," a research organisation based in Germany said in a report.

The first sky-survey data was collected by the soft eRosita X-ray imaging telescope flying aboard the Spectrum-RG (SRG) satellite. This catalog has been dubbed the "eROSITA All-Sky Survey Catalogue (eRASS1)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The work was published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. The catalogues presented form part of the first data release (DR1) of the SRG/eROSITA all-sky survey.

Check here detailed 'X-ray image of half the sky'

The eROSITA telescope began surveying the sky in December 2019, "with the aim of producing all-sky X-ray source lists and sky maps of an unprecedented depth", the research paper said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It added that nearly 930,000 entries (of X-ray sources) were detected. The telescope detected 170 million X-ray photons - a record number. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

The astronomers presented catalogues of both point-like and extended sources using the data acquired in the first six months of survey operations over the half sky "whose proprietary data rights lie with the German eROSITA Consortium". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In PIC: The sky section of the eRosita All-Sky Survey Catalogue (eRASS1) in two different representations. The left image shows extended X-ray emission while the right image shows point-like X-ray sources.

What in the sky? A look at 'mind blowing numbers' According to a statement from the Max Planck Society in Germany, the 9,00,000 sources include around 7,10,000 supermassive black holes in distant galaxies (active galactic nuclei), "180,000 X-ray emitting stars in our own Milky Way, 12,000 clusters of galaxies, plus a small number of other exotic classes of sources like X-ray emitting binary stars, supernova remnants, pulsars, and other objects".

RGB eROSITA-DE X-ray image of eRASS1 with a Zenith Equal Area projection. Red, green, and blue colours represent X-ray intensities in the 0.3—0.6, 0.6—1.0, and 1.0—2.3 keV energy bands, respectively.

"These are mind-blowing numbers for X-ray astronomy," Andrea Merloni, eROSITA principal investigator and first author of the eROSITA catalogue paper, was quoted as saying.

She added, "We’ve detected more sources in 6 months than the big flagship missions XMM-Newton and Chandra have done in nearly 25 years of operation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why this data is impressive? The main catalogue presented in the paper "increases the number of known X-ray sources in the published literature by more than 60%". It also provides a comprehensive inventory of all classes of X-ray celestial objects, covering a wide range of physical processes.

