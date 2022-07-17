Watch for this week: Presidential polls, IT results4 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 05:26 PM IST
From GST rate hikes to the European Central Bank’s decision on increasing interest rates, we look at five events that will make headlines this week
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look for in the coming week. India is set to get its 15th president this week as Ram Nath Kovind, the incumbent, soon completes his five-year tenure. Several revisions in tax rates by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will come into effect this week. Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) and information technology (IT) companies Wipro Ltd and Infosys Ltd will release their quarterly earnings reports.