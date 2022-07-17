Watch for this week: Presidential polls, IT results

Legislators across the country will cast their votes on Monday to elect the 15th President of India. Draupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, looks all set to become the second Odisha-born president after V.V. Giri (1969-1974). Hailing from the Santhal tribe, Murmu will also be the first tribal person to hold the post if elected. The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes to boost its tribal support base with the move. It had announced Murmu’s name last month after Opposition parties declared Yashwant Sinha their joint candidate. The NDA by itself doesn’t have a majority in the electoral college, but the support of some regional parties such as the Shiv Sena could see Murmu through. Parties often use their choice of presidential candidate to make sociopolitical statements. This time, some anti-NDA parties such as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have been left confused about going ahead with Sinha at the cost of upsetting their tribal vote base.