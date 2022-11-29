Watch: Former NASA engineer drops an egg from space; here's what happens next

Explaining his initial plan, he said, “The plan was to clamp an egg to the front of a rocket, then attach that rocket to a weather balloon and take it up to space. Once there, the weather balloon release it and just by using gravity only, the rocket would eventually accelerate past Mach 1 breaking the speed of sound and then would autonomously adjust the four fins on the back to steer itself to the target location and then 300 feet above the ground, it would release the egg which would free fall onto a mattress that we did place on the ground."