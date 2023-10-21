Watch Gaganyaan TV-D1 crew module makes safe splash in Bay of Bengal

Overcoming initial hiccups, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched a test vehicle with payloads related to the ambitious human space flight programme, Gaganyaan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO scientists simulated an abort situation for the Crew Escape System (CES) to carry the Crew Module out of the test vehicle, TV-D1, as they made a splash into the Bay of Bengal with planned precision.

After going through the nominal liftoff process at 8:45 am, there was a hold issued by the ground computer which is called the automatic launch sequence computer. It detected sort of a non-conformance following the engine to continue the thrusting to further go.

The ISRO scientist said that the glitch happened "due to a monitoring anomaly in the system. So we could identify it very very fast and correct it".

The ISRO Chairman added, "It took some time to refill the gases and once that was completed, the team went through the proper automatic launch sequence which checked the entire health of the vehicle".

And finally, the mission computer and the ground support computer authorised the launch which allowed the 34.9 metre tall TV-D1 to takeoff.

Somanath said he was glad that his team could identify the anomaly and rectify it timely.

"Congratulations to everybody. It is a big training for everybody here to prepare for the Gaganyaan programme...happy that the launch could happen within the allocated launch window," the ISRO Chairman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for completing an important test in India's first manned spaced flight program Gaganyaan.

"This launch takes us one step closer to realising India's first human space flight program, Gaganyaan. My best wishes to our scientists at @isro," the PM said on X.

The Test Vehicle mission is a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programme as a nearly complete system was integrated for a flight test.

The Crew Module System is a habitable space with an Earth-like environment in space for the crew.

It houses the crew interfaces, life support system, avionics, and deceleration systems. It is also designed for re-entry to ensure the safety of the crew during the descent till touchdown.

It underwent various testing at ISRO centers ahead of its integration into the launch complex in Sriharikota.

