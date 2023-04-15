A dynamic moment of a turbulent wall of plasma falling down the Sun's surface just like a waterfall was captured by Argentina-based astronomer Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau on Thursday. The photo clicked by the astrophotographer captured a plasma wall, that rose about 100,000 km above the solar surface.

The phenomenon captured in the photo is called solar prominence. In this phenomenon, a large, bright feature extends outward from the Sun's surface. The large structure, which looked like a wall this time, was anchored to the Sun's surface in the photosphere and was extended outwards into the Sun's hot outer atmosphere, called the corona. A solar prominence is nothing but loops of plasma or ionised gases that eject from the solar surface by magnetic fields.

A solar prominence is also called polar crown prominence (PCP) and has been seen by several scientists earlier as well. They most often appear in rings around the sun's poles. They are also nicknamed ‘plasma waterfalls’ due to their tendency to collapse back to the Sun due to stronger magnetic fields near the poles.

To capture the magnificent image, the photographer used a combination of highly sophisticated equipment. He used a Sky-Watcher Evostar 150 ED DX telescope, a Baader power rejection filter, a Quark Chromosphere filter, and a Player One Apollo-M Max camera to get the best shot of the Sun located 93 million miles far away.

Explaining the phenomena which were captured by the photographer, he said that he tried to capture the incident with the highest resolution possible despite the atmospheric turbulence. He also added that the captured image visible on his notebook screen was impressive and witnessed the magical splash of hundreds of plasma strands through a wall. The photo had left the photographer speechless.

"On the morning of this Thursday, March 9, I had the privilege of observing and photographing a magnificent and enormous solar prominence. This plasma wall rose about 100,000 km above the solar surface.

Despite the great atmosphere turbulence and high ambient temperature, I decided to try to capture it with the highest resolution possible. The image on my notebook screen was really impressive, it looked like hundreds of strands of plasma splashing through a wall. It was a show that left me speechless," Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau said in his Instagram post on Thursday. His photo has also been featured on different websites which cover space phenomena.