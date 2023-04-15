Watch: Magnificient plasma waterfall on the Sun2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 08:53 PM IST
A photographer from Argentina has captured a beautiful 100,000 km-tall wall of plasma on the Sun's surface which looked no less than a plasma waterfall on the star
A dynamic moment of a turbulent wall of plasma falling down the Sun's surface just like a waterfall was captured by Argentina-based astronomer Eduardo Schaberger Poupeau on Thursday. The photo clicked by the astrophotographer captured a plasma wall, that rose about 100,000 km above the solar surface.
