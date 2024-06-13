The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning video of Pencil Nebula. As per NASA Hubble, “The Pencil Nebula was created by a star that exploded thousands of years ago and is just one part of the huge Vela supernova remnant."

The image was captured by NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team. The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

View Full Image Pencil Nebula

Coming back tot he Pencil Nebula, NASA states that it resides about 815 light-years away in the constellation Vela. Further adding that, the nebula's linear, narrow shape earned it the nickname “Pencil Nebula".

Watch Video here

Moreover, it added that, “The shape also suggests that it's part of the supernova shock wave that recently ran into a region of dense gas, which causes the Pencil Nebula to glow."

Netizens were amazed by the breathtaking sight of the Pencil Nebula. Comments were posted where they expressed their awe, with one user expressing a desire to witness its beauty firsthand.

One user called it, “Stunning", another user called it, “Awesome"

“Would love to see this magnificent view with my own eyes," a user added.

Another user said, “Super awesome equipment being used nowadays mind blowing"

Meanwhile, the US space agency had released stunning image of dusty spiral galaxy named NGC 4414, the galaxy is 60 million light-years away.

