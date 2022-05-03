This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NASA shared a visual of 22 X-ray binary systems that host confirmed black holes at the same scale, with their orbits sped up by about 22,000 times.
The video was captured from the NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and Scientific Visualization Studio.
Black holes, the dark abyss found at the center of every galaxy with such strong gravity that even light does not escape, have fascinated astronomers the world over. Stars that are born with a mass that is more than 20 times that of the Sun end up becoming black holes as it collapses.
Star colors ranging from blue-white to reddish represent temperatures from 5 times hotter to 45% cooler than our Sun. In most of these systems, a stream of matter from the star forms an accretion disk around the black hole. In others, like the famous system called Cygnus X-1, the star produces a hefty outflow that is partly swept up by the black hole’s gravity to form the disk. The accretion disks use a different color scheme because they sport even higher temperatures than the stars.
The largest disk shown, belonging to a binary called GRS 1915, spans a distance greater than that separating Mercury from our Sun. The black holes themselves are shown larger than in reality using spheres scaled to reflect their masses.
What are black holes?
A black hole is formed from the death of a star with such a high gravitational field that the matter gets squeezed into the small space under it, trapping the light of the dead star. The gravity is so strong due to the matter being squeezed into a tiny space. Since no light can get out, people can't see black holes. They are invisible.
The graphical visualisation released by Nasa shows black holes on a scale reflecting their masses, all are depicted much larger than in reality.