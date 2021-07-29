Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >News >WATCH | NASA's video of sun ejecting billions of particles into space

WATCH | NASA's video of sun ejecting billions of particles into space

Colossal waves of solar plasma shoot billions of particles into space at about 1 million miles
1 min read . 08:15 PM IST Livemint

NASA said that the technology they deploy helps in preventing any damage that CME can cause to the Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a new video of the Sun’s surface, taking us on a visual trip.

The video shows a coronal mass ejection or CME, which are waves of solar plasma. “Our review of the solar system? One star," the space agency wrote.

The caption then goes on to explain the phenomena of CME.

"It's an awesome star. This image of our Sun shows a coronal mass ejection – or CME – erupting from its surface. These colossal waves of solar plasma shoot billions of particles into space at about 1 million miles, or 1,600,000 kilometers, per hour," NASA wrote on Instagram.

"This particular CME, seen in extreme ultraviolet light by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 2013, did not head toward Earth. Unlike solar flares, which are powerful bursts of radiation that can temporarily cause communications and navigation blackouts, CMEs like this one can temporarily overload electrical systems if power companies are not prepared," it added.

