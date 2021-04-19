NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said.

NASA hailed the triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.

"Wow!"



The @NASAJPL team is all cheers as they receive video data from the @NASAPersevere rover of the Ingenuity #MarsHelicopter flight: pic.twitter.com/8eH4H6jGKs — NASA (@NASA) April 19, 2021

NASA also said that the rotor motors of the helicopter appear healthy and the Mars Helicopter team has begun to receive data from Ingenuity's first flight.





