Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >News >Watch: NASA's 'Wright brothers moment' - Mars helicopter takes flight

Watch: NASA's 'Wright brothers moment' - Mars helicopter takes flight

Premium
Ingenuity has performed its first flight
1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said.

NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said.

NASA hailed the triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.

TRENDING STORIES See All

NASA hailed the triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

NASA also said that the rotor motors of the helicopter appear healthy and the Mars Helicopter team has begun to receive data from Ingenuity's first flight.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.