Watch: NASA's 'Wright brothers moment' - Mars helicopter takes flight
- Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air today, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Ingenuity has performed its first flight — the first flight of a powered aircraft on another planet, NASA said.
NASA hailed the triumph was hailed as a Wright Brothers moment.
NASA also said that the rotor motors of the helicopter appear healthy and the Mars Helicopter team has begun to receive data from Ingenuity's first flight.
