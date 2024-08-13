Watch | NASA shares stunning video of nebula that’s ’hard to read out loud, but easy to look at’; netizens react

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured a stunning image of the G35.2-0.7N nebula, located 7,200 light-years away in Aquila.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated13 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
File photo NASA
File photo NASA

NASA images: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared stunning image of G35.2-0.7N nebula which describes as “hard to read out loud, but easy to look at.”

The image shared the NASA Hubble state that G35.2-0.7N nebula is a hotbed for the birth of high-mass stars, the kind so massive that they are destined to end their lives in powerful supernova explosions.

 

The Hubble Space Telescope which launched in 1990 changed the fundamental understanding of the universe right from determining the atmospheric composition of planets around other stars to discovering dark energy.

NASA

Speaking of its location, G35.2-0.7N is located approximately 7,200 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Aquila.

 

Netizens were captivated by NASA's mesmerising image. One user said, “Whew”, some other added, “Breathtaking information” while another called it “spectacular.” One user made a comment reflecting on the idea of souls merging with the universe, linking it to the concept of heaven and angels. He wrote, “Imagine all of our loved ones whose souls became one with universe when they broke free of the cages of their bodies are all around us in the universe, now I realize why they used to say heaven is somewhere up in sky and angels go to heaven.”

Boeing Starliner spacecraft update

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry ‘Butch’ Wilmore took off for the International Space Station on June 5 — a mission that was supposed to last eight days in space before returning back to earth. They are now staring at an eight month long stay in space, with possible return in 2025 — missing summer, Christmas and New Year celebrations with family and friends, as per a BBC report.

 

During an August 7 press briefing, NASA officials stated that "no firm decision" has been made regarding the next steps, according to BBC. Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, mentioned, "Our primary plan is to bring Butch and Suni back on Starliner. However, we've made sure to have alternative options ready."

 

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST
