Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams conducted her first spacewalk in over seven months alongside NASA's Nick Hague. This marked her eighth spacewalk during an extended ISS mission due to delays with Boeing's Starliner and SpaceX's crew replacement.

In a highly anticipated development, Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), ventured out for her first spacewalk in over seven months on Thursday. Williams was joined by NASA astronaut Nick Hague for the essential outdoor repair work, marking a significant moment in their extended stay aboard the ISS.

Williams, who launched aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore last June, had initially planned for a short week-long mission.

However, delays caused by issues with the Starliner capsule led to a prolonged stay, as NASA decided to send the capsule back to Earth without passengers. In addition, SpaceX's delay in launching their replacement crew further extended Williams and Wilmore's stay, meaning the pair will remain in space until late March or early April — a full ten months since their initial launch.

The spacewalk marked the first of its kind since NASA astronauts were forced to cancel one last summer. An airlock leak caused by a problem with the astronaut suit's cooling loop had halted US spacewalks temporarily. Fortunately, NASA confirmed that the issue has since been resolved, enabling Williams and Hague to resume outdoor duties.

For Williams, this marked her eighth spacewalk, an impressive achievement for the seasoned astronaut, who has spent considerable time on the ISS in the past. Though originally planned for next week, another spacewalk with astronaut Butch Wilmore is now in the works, providing yet another crucial opportunity for repair and maintenance on the orbiting laboratory.

NASA has not yet disclosed the precise date for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore's return to Earth. However, the two Starliner astronauts, currently "stranded" in space, are not expected to return until late March or possibly April, due to a delay in the launch of their replacement crew.

During a discussion with NASA officials earlier in January, Sunita Williams, stated, "It doesn’t feel like we’re stranded. While we do want to return home soon, as we've been away from our families for some time, there is still a lot to accomplish while we’re up here."

(With inputs from PTI)