In Canada, it will be seen for about three minutes, while in Greenland it will occur when the solar eclipse reaches its peak following which it will be visible in Siberia and the North Pole.
How safe is it to photograph Solar Eclipse?
If a person is using a mobile phone, then he/she needs to put eclipse glasses over the smartphone's camera lens. If you have a DSLR, then avoid looking through a camera's optical viewfinder and use the LCD screen.
