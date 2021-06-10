Watch Solar Eclipse LIVE: NASA shares mesmerising pics of 'ring of fire'

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Canada, it will be seen for about three minutes, while in Greenland it will occur when the solar eclipse reaches its peak following which it will be visible in Siberia and the North Pole.
How safe is it to photograph Solar Eclipse?
If a person is using a mobile phone, then he/she needs to put eclipse glasses over the smartphone's camera lens. If you have a DSLR, then avoid looking through a camera's optical viewfinder and use the LCD screen.
