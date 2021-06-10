Subscribe
Watch Solar Eclipse LIVE: NASA shares mesmerising pics of 'ring of fire'

Watch Solar Eclipse LIVE: NASA shares mesmerising pics of 'ring of fire'

People in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse.
07:13 PM IST Livemint

  • If you are residing in an area where the celestial event was are not visible, don't be sad. We will bring you the best pictures and videos of the first solar eclipse of this year

As the annular solar eclipse is underway in several parts of the world, netizens and skywatchers have been clicking amazing videos and photos, and posting on social media platforms.

So, if you are residing in an area where the celestial event was are not visible, don't be sad. We will bring you the best pictures and videos of the first solar eclipse of this year.

The live stream of the eclipse is being done by NASA and we are bringing to you all the updates as the eclipse takes shape.

The solar eclipse was not visible in India. It was partially visible from some parts of India, those who are based in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse.
Today, people in parts of the Northern Hemisphere saw a partial or annular solar eclipse.
The 10 June solar eclipse is rare as it witnesses the occurrence of the ring of fire around the Moon, visible from Russia, USA, Canada, Siberia, and other places.

In Canada, it will be seen for about three minutes, while in Greenland it will occur when the solar eclipse reaches its peak following which it will be visible in Siberia and the North Pole.

How safe is it to photograph Solar Eclipse?

If a person is using a mobile phone, then he/she needs to put eclipse glasses over the smartphone's camera lens. If you have a DSLR, then avoid looking through a camera's optical viewfinder and use the LCD screen.

