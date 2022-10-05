Watch | Sun explodes with 2,00,000 km long filament. Here's how it can impact Earth1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
The Sun has exploded and from it erupted 2,00,000 kilometers-long filament. Experts have said that the debris from the explosion could be headed toward Earth.
As per SOHO observatories, a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is emerging from the blast site and reports cited that data stream stopped before the full CME was visible.
Yesterday, Oct. 4th, a 200,000-km long filament of magnetism in the sun's southern hemisphere erupted. Snapping like a rubber band, it hurled part of itself into space, Spaceweather.com report said.
Debris from the blast might be heading for Earth. SOHO coronagraphs saw hints of a CME emerging from the blast site--but the data stream stopped before the full CME was visible. The missing data should arrive later today. Stay tuned for updates, it also added.
Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona. They can eject billions of tons of coronal material and carry an embedded magnetic field (frozen in flux) that is stronger than the background solar wind interplanetary magnetic field (IMF) strength.
Meanwhile, a behemoth sunspot AR3112 is poised to explode. NOAA forecasters estimate a 65% chance of M-flares and a 30% chance of X-flares today. Any eruptions will be geoeffective as the sunspot is almost directly facing Earth.
Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy and they can impact radio communications, electric power grids, and navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts. On the other hand, geomagnetic storm is a major disturbance of Earth's magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth.