Amid water crisis, scientists discover gigantic ocean beneath Earth's surface; say, 'like sponge, soaking up water'
Amid a large number of countries suffering from severe water crisis leading to around 4 billion people — almost two-thirds of the world’s population — experiencing water scarcity for at least one month every year, the quest for finding more sources of the life-saving compound has led the researchers from Northwestern University, Illinois (the US) to discover a gigantic reservoir of water that is three times the size of Earth's oceans combined, 700 km beneath the planet's surface in a rock known as ringwoodite.