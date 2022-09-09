Water separates into two different liquids at low temperatures: Research2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 06:26 PM IST
Fresh evidence that water can change from one form of liquid into another, denser liquid, has been uncovered by researchers
Beyond the popular belief that water can exist in primarily three physical states, researchers at the University of Birmingham and Sapienza Università di Roma have unveiled a unique property that water can change and turn into two different liquids in what is called a phase transition. This idea was first proposed three decades ago. However, this phase transition happens at extremely cold temperatures.