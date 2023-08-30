Science
We have lift-off: Time for India’s place in the sun
SummaryMint looks at the need to study the sun, Aditya L1’s objectives and what others have done to study our nearest star
After its lunar success, Isro is turning its attention to the sun. India’s first solar mission, Aditya LI, will be launched later this week. Mint looks at the need to study the sun, Aditya L1’s objectives and what others have done to study our nearest star.
