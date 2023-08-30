We have lift-off: Time for India’s place in the sun

So Isro is eyeing the sun now?

Yes. After becoming the first nation in the world to soft-land an object at the South Pole of the moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) is all set to probe the sun—the largest object in our solar system. Aditya L1, India’s first space-based solar mission, is set to blast off from Sriharikota on 2 September at 11.50 am. The spacecraft, which is carrying as many as seven payloads, will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It will take 120 days for the spacecraft to reach its intended home—a halo orbit around the Lagrange point L1, some 1.5 million km from the earth.

