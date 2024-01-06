 ‘End of a long journey, anxious but happy...,’ ISRO chief S Somanath as Aditya-L1 enters Halo Orbit | Mint
‘End of a long journey, anxious but happy...,’ ISRO chief S Somanath as Aditya-L1 enters Halo Orbit

‘We vere very sure about it’: ISRO Chief S Somanath after Aditya-L1 entered Halo Orbit

Mint Image

ISRO chief S Somanath expressed his happiness after Aditya L-1 entered Halo orbit on Saturday. On the successful completion of the journey of ISRO's satellite near the Sun, Somanath said, “So it is very satisfying for us because it is the end of a long journey. 926 days from lift-off to now, it has reached the final point. So reaching the final point is always, an anxious moment, but we were very sure about it. So it happened as predicted. We are very happy."

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

 

Published: 06 Jan 2024, 06:10 PM IST
