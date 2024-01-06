ISRO chief S Somanath expressed his happiness after Aditya L-1 entered Halo orbit on Saturday. On the successful completion of the journey of ISRO's satellite near the Sun, Somanath said, “So it is very satisfying for us because it is the end of a long journey. 926 days from lift-off to now, it has reached the final point. So reaching the final point is always, an anxious moment, but we were very sure about it. So it happened as predicted. We are very happy."

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

