As Omicron cases surge across the world, one of the best ways to protect wearing a proper mask. Top US-based epidemiologist Faheem Younus suggests that KN95 mask can protect upto 83%.

Wear a KN95 mask and reduce your odds of catching COVID by 83%! Well done study below.

Wear a KN95 mask and reduce your odds of catching COVID by 83%! Well done study below. https://t.co/5SPNhskPKe pic.twitter.com/dIK3Psm6qX — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) February 5, 2022

New studies have shown, using a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings was associated with lower odds of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection, with protection being highest among those who reported wearing a face mask or respirator all of the time.

Although consistent use of any face mask or respirator indoors was protective, the adjusted odds of infection were lowest among persons who reported typically wearing an N95/KN95 respirator, followed by wearing a surgical mask. These data from real-world settings reinforce the importance of consistently wearing face masks or respirators to reduce the risk of acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection among the general public in indoor community settings.

The study further shows, these findings are consistent with existing research demonstrating that face masks or respirators effectively filter viruses in laboratory settings and with ecological studies showing reductions in SARS-CoV-2 incidence associated with community-level masking requirements (6,7).

While this study evaluated the protective effects of mask or respirator use in reducing the risk the wearer acquires SARS-CoV-2 infection, a previous evaluation estimated the additional benefits of masking for source control, and found that wearing face masks or respirators in the context of exposure to a person with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with similar reductions in risk for infection (8). Strengths of the current study include use of a clinical endpoint of SARS-CoV-2 test result, and applicability to a general population sample.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.