Giant leap for India: Wins vital race to moon

What did India just achieve?

Chandrayaan-3 created history at 6.04 pm on 23 August when its lander, called Vikram, safely touched down on the lunar surface. India thus became only the fourth nation in the world, after the US, the former Soviet Union and China, to soft land an object on the moon (and the first to do so on the far side of earth’s natural satellite). Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July using Isro’s LMV3 rocket. The objective: to demonstrate soft landing and roving capabilities on the lunar surface. Besides, at ₹650 crore, the mission cost less than that other scientific hit—Oppenheimer ( ₹820 crore).

