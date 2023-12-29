Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath has outlined India's ambitious space plans while speaking at IIT Bombay's TechFest. This strategy envisions a bold leap into lunar economics and a significant expansion in satellite deployment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After the success of Chandrayan-3, there is a huge demand for what is next for ISRO in the coming 25 years. We have a roadmap for what we have planned till 2047," ANI quoted the ISRO chief as saying. “We can build a space station, we can send human beings to the moon, and we can create moon-based economic activity in space."

Check out: After Success Of Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, ISRO Sets Eyes On Other Planets | Details ISRO has plans for a major expansion of its satellite fleet. The objective is to enhance India's geo-intelligence capabilities. The ISRO chairman emphasised the need for a tenfold increase in the current fleet size to strengthen national security and surveillance. Over the next five years, ISRO plans to launch 50 satellites, equipped with advanced technologies, including AI, to optimise data analysis and reduce unnecessary data transmission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Border surveillance This fleet will be strategically placed in various orbits, from geostationary to lower earth orbits. Their purpose is multifaceted, ranging from troop movement monitoring to extensive border surveillance. This capability will allow India to cover vast areas and respond more effectively to potential threats.

"This capability gives us enormous potential. We have been launching satellites to handle this, but there is a different way of thinking now and we need to look at it in a much more critical manner because the power of (any) nation is the ability to understand what is happening around it," PTI quoted Somanath as saying.

The ISRO chief also highlighted the importance of interconnected satellite communication. This network will enable swift information sharing between satellites in different orbits, enhancing real-time monitoring and assessment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

