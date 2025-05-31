What does this mysterious 43,000-year-old red dot hint at? Scientists discover the ‘oldest fingerprint’ by Neanderthals

Researchers in Spain may have found one of the oldest symbolic objects with a human fingerprint ever recorded in Europe. The small pebble, discovered in the San Lazaro rock shelter in Segovia, could be linked to Neanderthals.

Experts believe this shows that Neanderthals may have created symbolic art, like cave paintings. The pebble was found under 1.5 metres of soil during a 2022 excavation.

Forensic experts helped study the print. This discovery supports the idea that Neanderthals, who lived over 40,000 years ago, were more like modern humans than we used to believe.

Scientists now believe Neanderthals had more imagination than once thought. The pebble with red ochre suggests they could see faces in objects, much like we see shapes in clouds. This shows they may have had symbolic thinking.

Experts say the gap between modern humans and Neanderthals is getting smaller. Forensic tools will now help find more hidden clues from the past.

“When we saw (the pebble) the first time … we were looking at the stone, all the team and students, and we were like ‘Uh, it looks like a face,’” CNN quoted study coauthor Maria de Andres Herrero as saying.

A team led by Herrero found the 43,000-year-old ancient fingerprint on a pebble, likely left by a Neanderthal. It had no clear use but had a strange red dot.

Curious, Herrero contacted fingerprint experts from Madrid police. Though doubtful at first, the forensic team confirmed a fingerprint using special cameras and multispectral analysis.

It was the first time such modern techniques helped identify a Neanderthal print. This find was surprising even for the experts. They usually work with prints only days or weeks old, not thousands of years.

Oldest fingerprint This may be the oldest full fingerprint from an early human ever discovered. The fingerprint had red ocher pigment on it, showing the person might have used the colour on purpose.

Experts say the mark was made intentionally, not by accident. This print could also be the oldest one linked to the use of pigment.

The hollows may look like a human face with eyes, mouth and chin. The red dot could mark the nose. Researchers believe this pebble might carry a symbolic message.