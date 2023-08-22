What happens if Chandrayaan-3 faces difficulty and ‘unsuitable’ landing conditions?1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft may face delay in landing on Moon if lander module's health parameters are abnormal.
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to land on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday evening. While ISRO officials insist that everything is on track for the record-setting descent onto the lunar south pole, officials have also broached the possibility of a delay. The space agency has indicated that touchdown could be postponed to August 27 in case the health parameters of the lander module are found to be “abnormal". Experts however remain confident that the lander will find suitable conditions before it runs out of fuel.