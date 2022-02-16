What Indian expert says on Delta x Omicron combine variant of Covid-19

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vinod Scaria said that while recombinations in SARS-COV-2 are not as frequent as seen in influenza, there have been multiple recombination events reported in the coronavirus pandemic
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
There was no need to panic at the moment, Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, has said days after clusters of recombinant Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, dubbed "Deltacron", were reported from across the globe.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There was no need to panic at the moment, Vinod Scaria, a scientist at the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, has said days after clusters of recombinant Delta and Omicron variants of Covid-19, dubbed "Deltacron", were reported from across the globe.
"Nothing to suggest at this moment that these recombinants have any additional advantage compared to Omicron," the leading virologist wrote on Twitter.
Recombination occurs when fragments of two different variants of a virus infect the same host cell.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, according to a South African study, the rapidly spreading omicron BA.2 subvariant doesn’t cause significantly more severe disease than the original version.
The emergence of BA.2 has caused widespread concern as it appears to be even more transmissible than the original omicron strain that was first identified in South Africa and has since spread around the world, leading to waves of infections in the US, Europe and elsewhere.
The study indicates that, like the original version, BA.2 is relatively mild in comparison with earlier dominant strains, such as delta.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The study analysed cases that occurred as BA.2 rapidly swept through South Africa. At the end of January, 80% of infections in the country were due to the omicron subvariant, up from just 5% in early December.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!