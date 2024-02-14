What is Alaskapox? How does it spread? What are the symptoms? All you need to know about unusual virus in Alaska
Alaskapox, a rare virus causing mild illnesses, has been found in Alaska for nine years. Recently, a man died from the virus, bringing attention to it.
For nine years, Alaska health officials have been aware of an unusual virus causing rare, relatively mild illnesses in the Fairbanks area. But a recent case in another part of the state — this one resulting in a man's death — has brought new attention to the so-called Alaskapox virus.