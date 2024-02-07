 What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India's first space station to be set up by 2035? | Mint
What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India's first space station to be set up by 2035?

 Livemint

ISRO is working towards setting up India's first space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035. The station will be assembled in a phased manner and a prospective roadmap is being created for the realization of different modules and their launches.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that ISRO will set up India's first space station by 2035.Premium
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working in a phased manner to set up India's first space station, to be called as, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday, February 7.

In a written response to a question asked by MP Karti P Chidambaram, Jitendra Singh said, “Towards setting up the space station by 2035, ISRO has been working on the overall configuration of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS). The station is planned to be assembled in a phased manner. Towards this, a prospective roadmap is being evolved for the realization of different modules and their respective launches."

What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS)?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working to set up its own space station. The space station was termed as Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. In his response, Singh said that the station will be assembled in a phased manner and ISRO is working to set up the space station by 2035. 

The Indian space station is currently in the ‘conceptualisation phase’, under which the overall architecture, number, and types of modules that are needed for the station have been studied and identified.

Has the government allocated any fund for BAS?

The allocation of funds for Bharatiya Antariksh Station will be considered after the completion of feasibility studies. Later, a proposal will be put up in front of the government for approval after the necessary studies and observations.

For the set-up of the space station, a prospective roadmap is being created for the realisation of different modules and their launches. The Lok Sabha reply by the Minister also found mention of India's next moon exploration mission, where he said that ISRO's upcoming moon exploration missions are under conceptualisation. 

Currently, the space agency is undertaking feasibility studies for further robotic exploration of the moon through orbiters, landers and rovers, along with lunar sample collection and return, followed by looking at the prospects of human landing on the Moon.

Published: 07 Feb 2024, 07:00 PM IST
