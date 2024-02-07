What is Bharatiya Antariksh Station, India's first space station to be set up by 2035?
ISRO is working towards setting up India's first space station, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035. The station will be assembled in a phased manner and a prospective roadmap is being created for the realization of different modules and their launches.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working in a phased manner to set up India's first space station, to be called as, Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), by 2035, Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday, February 7.
