What is biggest challenge in Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon? Expert says this2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:04 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission faces the challenge of transitioning spacecraft from horizontal to vertical position for lunar landing.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Space strategist PK Ghosh on Sunday said that one of the biggest challenges in the landing of Indian spacecraft on the lunar surface is to get the spacecraft from a horizontal to a vertical position.
