A blue moon appears every two or three years due to an uneven cycle of moon phases, with the next one on August 19, 2024. It can be defined as a seasonal blue moon or a monthly blue moon.

People can enjoy the amazing sight of a blue moon once every two or three years. A blue moon is the result of an uneven cycle of moon phases. Generally, it takes 29.5 days for moon to pass all its 12 phases. Due to the uneven cycle, there is a 13th full moon which appears every two and a half years or so in a calendar year.

When will the next blue moon occur? The next blue moon is set to occur on August 19, 2024, according to space.com. The full blue moon phase will reach its peak at 2:26 p.m. ET (1826 GMT).

Two types of Blue Moons Ideally, blue moons are defined in two ways. The first is seasonal Blue Mon, which is a traditional definition of the phase. It refers to the third full moon in a season, which has four full moons, unlike three full moons, says NASA.

Second term to define fool moon is monthly Blue Moon, which is a more common term these days. A monthly blue moon is defined as the second full moon which occurs within a single calendar month.

When did the last blue moon occur? The last blue moon occurred on August 30, 2023. Sky watchers can enjoy blue moon with their naked eyes on 19 August's night.

Best way to capture a blue moon The best snapshots of a blue moon can be obtained from high-definition and advanced cameras. However, people can also take wonderful shots of a blue moon with their smartphones with small modifications. First, it is important to click the picture when the blue moon is at its peak. Next, keep your phone fully charged so that you don't miss any opportunity to click a photo.