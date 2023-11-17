What is NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint space mission ready for launch next year. All you need to know
NASA and ISRO officials have met to discuss future cooperation in space exploration and the readiness for launch of the NISAR observatory, which will provide data on Earth's ecosystems and natural hazards.
The first joint space mission of NASA and ISRO, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), will be ready for launch in the first quarter of 2024. NISAR is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory that will measure Earth’s changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses.