Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  What is NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint space mission ready for launch next year. All you need to know

What is NISAR, ISRO-NASA's joint space mission ready for launch next year. All you need to know

Livemint

NASA and ISRO officials have met to discuss future cooperation in space exploration and the readiness for launch of the NISAR observatory, which will provide data on Earth's ecosystems and natural hazards.

Nasa and Isro are jointly working on an earth-imaging satellite called NISAR. The satellite, with an estimated cost of over $1.5 billion

The first joint space mission of NASA and ISRO, NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), will be ready for launch in the first quarter of 2024. NISAR is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory that will measure Earth’s changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses.

Along with supporting a range of different applications, the observatory will gather information related to biomass, natural hazards, sea level rise, and groundwater.

Recently, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Laurie Leshin visited the ISRO headquarters and conducted a meeting with the Chairman of the Indian Space Agency and Secretary of the Department of Space, S Somanath.

Other than discussing the timeline of the launch of NISAR, the two directors also discussed the possibility of collaboration between ISRO and NASA on other space programs.

"NISAR will map the entire globe in 12 days and provide spatially and temporally consistent data for understanding changes in Earth's ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, groundwater and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes, and landslides," according to ISRO.

Here is all that you need to know NISAR

-NISAR is the first collaboration programme between the space agencies of India and the USA. The project is also expected to be one of the world's most expensive earth imaging satellite.

-NISAR would be able to collect data day and night throughout the year. The Synthetic aperture radar is highly sophisticated equipment that is used to produce extremely high-resolution images.

-The satellite Earth Observatory will help in creating a data bank that will contain all the necessary information related to Earth's surface changes, natural hazards, and ecosystem disturbances.

-NISAR satellite will capture information based on two-frequency RADAR, an L-band 24-centimeter RADAR and an S-band 13 centimetre. ISRO is working on the S-band, whereas NASA is building L-band.

-Apart from the low-frequency RADAR, NASA will also provide the radar reflector antenna, the deployable boom, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and a payload data subsystem.

-For the NISAR mission, ISRO will provide the spacecraft bus, the launch vehicle, and associated launch services and satellite mission operations.

-After the launch of the satellite, scientists would be able to collect information with the help of satellites for around three years. NISAR is a Low Earth Orbit(LEO) observatory and will map the entire globe in 12 days.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.