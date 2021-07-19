What is Pegasus and how does it compromise your phone?

Pegasus is part of a tier called “zero click exploits" that do not require the victim to do anything. Instead, the spyware is designed to take advantage of bugs in popular apps, such as iMessage and WhatsApp, to infiltrate the system. WhatsApp patched the vulnerability Pegasus exploited in 2019, but bugs in other apps have been the most common method of infiltration that his team has seen since 2019, Guarnieri said. It can also use unsecured websites to infiltrate a device. These are called network injection attacks and also happen without the victim’s intervention. The device is infiltrated within milliseconds of visiting such a website.

