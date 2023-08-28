During an occasion commemorating the monumental landing of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of two crucial lunar landing locations. These names pertain to the site where Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed and the site of Chandrayaan-2's unfortunate crash landing.

The announcement took place following PM Modi's recent visit to the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru, where he introduced "Shivshakti Point" and "Tiranga Point" as the designated names for these sites.

In August 2023, the location on the Moon's South Pole where Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched down will bear the title "Shivshakti Point," while the area where the Chandrayaan-2 lander unfortunately crashed in 2019 will now be referred to as "Tiranga Point."

Prime Minister Modi further announced that August 23, the date of Chandrayaan-3's landing, will be designated as National Space Day in India. This decision signifies the remarkable milestone achieved in the realm of space exploration.

Shivshakti Point

The naming choice draws from Hindu mythology, where the term "Shivshakti" finds its roots. Explaining the selection of "Shivshakti" as the touchdown point's name, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the inherent connection between humanitarian determination and the concept of Shiva. He pointed out that from Shakti arises the capability to actualize these humanitarian ambitions. The "Shakti" component within "Shiv Shakti" is a tribute to the diligence, inspiration, and empowerment of women scientists.

Furthermore, PM Modi underscored that "Shivshakti Point" represents more than just a name; it stands as a source of inspiration for future generations. This title encapsulates a profound message: The potential of scientific prowess can be harnessed to elevate humanity's welfare.

Women Empowerment

According to Prime Minister, the name, 'Shivshakti' pays homage to the role of women scientists in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi's acknowledgement of their integral contributions serves as a powerful affirmation of the increasing representation of women in the field of science and technology.

India accomplished a significant breakthrough by successfully guiding the Chandrayaan-3 lander module to a successful landing on the Moon's South Pole. This achievement marks India as the inaugural nation to attain this historic milestone, putting an end to the previous setback experienced with the Chandrayaan-2 crash landing four years ago.

This achievement solidifies India's position as the fourth nation, following the United States, China, and Russia, to have achieved a triumphant landing on the lunar surface.