What is 'Shivshakti Point'? India's lunar landing site on moon's South Pole
PM Modi reveals names of lunar landing sites: ‘Shivshakti Point’ for Chandrayaan-3 success and ‘Tiranga Point’ for Chandrayaan-2 crash. National Space Day on August 23.
During an occasion commemorating the monumental landing of Chandrayaan-3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the names of two crucial lunar landing locations. These names pertain to the site where Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed and the site of Chandrayaan-2's unfortunate crash landing.