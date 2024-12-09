Life in space is anything but dull, as astronaut Sunita Williams demonstrates in new photos shared by NASA. In the pictures, Williams, who has been in space for six months now, is seen imitating the tentacle-like arm movements of the Astrobee robotic free-flyer, which assists astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA explained that the Astrobee robots have been developed to help astronauts perform their day-to-day activities. The robotic free flyers aid astronauts with their daily chores, thus leaving them with more time to focus on something that only human beings can do.

Also Read | 5 spectacular images of asteroids and comets from NASA’s retired NEOWISE mission

“Working autonomously or via remote control by astronauts, flight controllers or researchers on the ground, the robots are designed to complete tasks such as taking inventory, documenting experiments conducted by astronauts with their built-in cameras or working together to move cargo throughout the station,” NASA stated in its statement.

A closeup picture of the astrobee

How do astronauts drink in space? Recently, Sunita Williams demonstrated how astronauts drink in space. The virtual session was organised for the students of Sunita Williams Elementary School in Needham, Massachusetts. The one-day event was to help children understand the essence of life in the International Space Station (ISS) and the difficulties astronauts face while being in the microgravity environment.

None of the usual drinking methods work in space. Unlike on Earth, where liquids can flow easily from one cup to another, liquids in space float out in droplets. The solution is to store the liquid in special pouches that can be squeezed and controlled. According to Williams, these pouches have straws and sealed openings to prevent leakage, ensuring astronauts can drink without making a mess.