What is West Nile virus? Russia warns of increase in cases

According to CDC, West Nile virus cases mostly occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile virus in people and about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness, says CDC, adding that a person can reduce your risk of WNV by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites.

