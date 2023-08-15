What is Zero Shadow Day?

In an earlier report for LiveMint, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari noted that “Any form of the visible light falling on an object generally produces a shadow, unless it is exactly above the object. People and any object, all around the world, living between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn ( 23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude) lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two days are called zero shadow days."