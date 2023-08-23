What next if ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 misses soft landing on moon's south pole today?3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 set to make historic soft landing on Moon's south pole today at around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.Chandrayaan-3: What next if lander Vikram misses soft landing today?
Chandrayaan-3: India is set to script history today with Chandrayaan 3 will be the first to soft-land on Moon's south polar region. ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July and since then, the space agency is sharing information about the significant manoeuvres that the spacecraft underwent in outer space. The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), is around 18:04 IST, with the powered descent of Vikram lander expected at 1745 IST.