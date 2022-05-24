What would space sound like? NASA's video clip leaves netizens in wonderment

What would space sound like? NASA's video clip leaves netizens in wonderment1 min read . 07:21 PM IST
- The fascinating post showcases the data sonification project, wherein, NASA transforms data related to celestial bodies into mesmerising sounds.
“Space sounds exactly like how it looks" wrote a netizen after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared a short clip on the NASAHubble Instagram page.
The Instagram page, managed by NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre, shared a post that was a video captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between NASA and European Space Agency (ESA).
The fascinating post showcases their data sonification project, wherein, NASA transforms data related to celestial bodies into mesmerising sounds. This post is about the galaxy cluster Abell 370.
“Several hundred galaxies reside within the core of galaxy cluster Abell 370, located approximately 4 billion light-years away from Earth. In this sonification, sound waves are generated based on the brightness and position of the cosmic objects in the image. Brighter light is converted into louder sound, and the frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image. Credits: NASA/Hubble; Sonification: @SYSTEMSounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)", NASA wrote on their Instagram post.
Watch the video clip of NASA here
As NASA explains, the sound waves are generated based on the brightness and position of the cosmic objects in the image. Meaning, brighter light is converted into louder sound, and the frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image.
The video posted a day ago has over five lakh views and a flurry of comments.
"Sounds like Heaven," expressed another. "I got goosebumps hearing that sound," shared a third. "So cool!" added the fourth user.