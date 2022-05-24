What would space sound like? NASA's video clip leaves netizens in wonderment

“Several hundred galaxies reside within the core of galaxy cluster Abell 370, located approximately 4 billion light-years away from Earth. In this sonification, sound waves are generated based on the brightness and position of the cosmic objects in the image. Brighter light is converted into louder sound, and the frequency increases from the bottom to the top of the image. Credits: NASA/Hubble; Sonification: @SYSTEMSounds (M. Russo, A. Santaguida)", NASA wrote on their Instagram post.