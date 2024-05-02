Skygazers can enjoy multiple mesmerising events in May. In its latest video on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has listed exciting night sky scenes in May.

What's in for skygazers in May?

According to NASA, skygazers can enjoy the sight of Mars, Saturn, and Mercury in morning. At the time of full moon, they can enjoy the appearance of bright red star Antares. With little effort, they can also enjoy meteor showers in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.⁣

NASA video

⁣NASA video shed light on how people can enjoy the lineup of the Moon, Saturn, and Mars before dawn on May 3. On May 23, people can enjoy the sight of bright red star Antares on the full moon night. For those living on the east coast of the US, can also see the Moon pass in front of Antares in an event called an occultation. The Moon will move in its orbit, first concealing and then revealing Antares. ⁣

“Grab your morning coffee on May 3 and step out before dawn to see a lineup of the Moon, Saturn, and Mars. ⁣ On May 23, the full moon will appear close to the bright red star Antares. If you're on the east coast of the U.S., you'll see the Moon pass in front of Antares in an event called occultation," wrote NASA in its post.

Meteor shower on May 5

NASA also explained that the Moon will move in its orbit first concealing and then revealing Antares. Earth crosses through the orbit of Halley's Comet twice every year, first time in May and next in October. Which provides opportunity for people to enjoy the meteor showers as Halley's path is a stream of small grains of rock and dust, which will bring the eta Aquariid meteor shower to night skies around May 5⁣.

