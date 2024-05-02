Active Stocks
Thu May 02 2024 15:46:32
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,575.80 -2.95%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.35 1.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.45 3.91%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.35 1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,027.95 1.99%
Business News/ Science / News/  What's in for skygazers in May? NASA shares tips to spot Mars, Saturn, Mercury, meteor showers, etc | Watch video
BackBack

What's in for skygazers in May? NASA shares tips to spot Mars, Saturn, Mercury, meteor showers, etc | Watch video

Livemint

Skygazers can enjoy the lineup of Moon, Saturn, and Mars on May 3, and the sight of Antares on the full moon night of May 23. NASA also mentions the eta Aquariid meteor shower in May.

FILE PHOTO: A meteor streaks in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on the island of Lastovo, Croatia August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A meteor streaks in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on the island of Lastovo, Croatia August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic/File Photo (REUTERS)

Skygazers can enjoy multiple mesmerising events in May. In its latest video on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has listed exciting night sky scenes in May.

What's in for skygazers in May?

According to NASA, skygazers can enjoy the sight of Mars, Saturn, and Mercury in morning. At the time of full moon, they can enjoy the appearance of bright red star Antares. With little effort, they can also enjoy meteor showers in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.⁣

Also Read: NASA's spacecraft grabs 4.5 billion-year-old rocks from asteroid; Here's what it reveals about earliest signs of life

NASA video

⁣NASA video shed light on how people can enjoy the lineup of the Moon, Saturn, and Mars before dawn on May 3. On May 23, people can enjoy the sight of bright red star Antares on the full moon night. For those living on the east coast of the US, can also see the Moon pass in front of Antares in an event called an occultation. The Moon will move in its orbit, first concealing and then revealing Antares. ⁣

“Grab your morning coffee on May 3 and step out before dawn to see a lineup of the Moon, Saturn, and Mars. ⁣ On May 23, the full moon will appear close to the bright red star Antares. If you're on the east coast of the U.S., you'll see the Moon pass in front of Antares in an event called occultation," wrote NASA in its post.

Also Read: Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Why stargazers are excited about this rare celestial event on April 8

Meteor shower on May 5

NASA also explained that the Moon will move in  its orbit first concealing and then revealing Antares. Earth crosses through the orbit of Halley's Comet twice every year, first time in May and next in October. Which provides opportunity for people to enjoy the meteor showers as Halley's path is a stream of small grains of rock and dust, which will bring the eta Aquariid meteor shower to night skies around May 5⁣.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 May 2024, 07:54 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue