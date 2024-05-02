What's in for skygazers in May? NASA shares tips to spot Mars, Saturn, Mercury, meteor showers, etc | Watch video
Skygazers can enjoy the lineup of Moon, Saturn, and Mars on May 3, and the sight of Antares on the full moon night of May 23. NASA also mentions the eta Aquariid meteor shower in May.
Skygazers can enjoy multiple mesmerising events in May. In its latest video on social media, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has listed exciting night sky scenes in May.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message