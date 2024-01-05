What's a perfect 'space meal'? Mars-bound astronauts can now enjoy THIS 'tasty' food
Researchers chose fresh ingredients that meet “male astronauts’ specialised nutritional needs and can be grown in space”. What is the 'tasty' space meal made up of? Why is there a need for a ‘perfect’ space meal? Read here for details.
It is a “vegetarian salad" that researchers at ACS Food Science and Technology have designed for male astronauts’ who go on longer space missions. The "perfect space meal" was designed as the space agencies plan for longer missions grapple with "the challenge of how to best feed people", as per a statement from the American Chemical Society.