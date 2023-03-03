What's time on moon?: Space agencies consider common time zone for lunar missions2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 08:19 PM IST
- This will be a departure from the ongoing practice where moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft
With lunar exploration missions becoming more and more frequent with time, the space agencies of the world are mulling over a standard time zone for the moon. This will be a departure from the ongoing practice where the moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. The need for a standard time zone is discussed as multiple lunar missions felt the need to coordinate with each other.
