When a mutual-fund converts to an ETF: How it works

There is a recognition among asset managers that there is a better way to offer certain strategies, and that’s coming alongside investor demand for ETFs," says Daniel Sotiroff, a Morningstar analyst. Even mutual funds that already have some of the qualities of an ETF can benefit from conversion, he says. “If you look at what Dimensional converted, those funds were already tax managed as mutual funds," meaning they were designed to minimize investors’ tax burden. “The ETF structure makes that process easier to do and comes with lower fees."