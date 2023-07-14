When will Chandrayaan-3 land on Moon? ISRO chief says ‘soft landing planned at …’3 min read 14 Jul 2023, 03:08 PM IST
ISRO launched Chandrayaan-3, aiming for a successful landing on the moon's surface in August. The mission includes conducting scientific experiments and gathering data.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday at 2.30pm launched the Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft blazing fire made its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface.
