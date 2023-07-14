The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday at 2.30pm launched the Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft blazing fire made its way to the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3, the word for “moon craft" in Sanskrit, took off from a launch pad in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh with an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The spacecraft was launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle.

The Chandrayaan-3 is set to embark on a journey lasting slightly over a month before landing on the moon’s surface later in August. Soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 planned at 5.47 pm on August 23, said ISRO chief.

A successful landing would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.

Chandryaan-3’s path will be similar to that of Chandrayaan-2. It will consist of three stages — Earth orbit manoeuvres, Trans-lunar injection, and Lunar orbit manoeuvres.

After the Chandrayaan-3 completes the three stages , the lander separates from the propulsion module, enters an orbit closer to the moon and begins soft-landing.

Chandrayaan-3: Leaving Earth

Chandrayaan-3 will make five orbit manoeuvres around the Earth, each time increasing the distance it swings away from the Earth. Then, after it completes the fifth manoeuvre, it begins to move towards the moon.

Chandrayaan-3: Reaching Moon

Similar to the orbit manoeuvres around the Earth, Chandrayaan -3 will orbit the moon four times, each time coming closer.

Eventually, it will reach a circular orbit of 100 km x 100 km.

AT this point the lander separates from the propulsion module, and alters its orbit so it comes as close as 30 km to the moon. Then, the lander commences soft-landing procedures.

To ensure the module is in the right place at the right place, accurate calculations are made to ensure that the launch timing corresponds to the timing of the moon’s orbit around the Earth.

Chandrayaan -3: Upon landing on Moon

The journey of Chandrayaan -3 from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on 23 August. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3: Objectives

The ISRO's Chandrayaan -3, the third attempt by India to reach the moon has jet off for the moon with certain objectives. These include-

-To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

-To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

-To conduct in-situ scientific experiments

-Gather data on the polarization of light reflected by Earth

-Measure the density of ions and electrons near the surface of the Moon and its changes over time

-Measure the temperature of the moon’s surface near polar region

-Scan for moonquakes around landing site, delineating the structure of the lunar crust and mantle

-Understand the dynamics of the Moon system