Can covid cases go to zero? What Indian-American US surgeon general says

When will the fresh covid-19 cases in the world go to zero? When will we be mask-free again? These questions have haunted us every day since the beginning of the pandemic. But the answers to these are still pretty unclear. Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy says that we were looking at the victory over covid-19 from a skewed sense of perspective.

"It is really important that we convey that success does not equal no cases," Murthy said in an interview with POLITICO. "Success looks like very few people in the hospital and very few dying," Murthy added.

"The vaccines do work, he stressed. Breakthrough cases remain infrequent; few are life-threatening," he said.

Murthy also pointed out that the situation is particularly dire in areas of the country that have lower vaccination rates and compliance with mask-wearing guidance.

"This is the dichotomy developing," he said. "It's almost like living in two different Americas."

Many hospitals across the US report having zero ICU bed capacity remaining. Several hospitals are treating nearly twice as many ICU patients as they have room for.

