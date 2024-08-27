Where is MH370? Scientist claims to have solved mystery around Malaysia Airlines flight disappeared 10 years back

Since the time Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014, there have been many theories to what must have happned with the plane. The Malaysia Airlines jet vanished on March 8, 2014 carrying 239 people -- mostly from China -- en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. No trace of the plane was found in the 120,000-square-kilometre (46,000-square-mile) search area of the Indian Ocean, leading to the suspension of the Australian-led search—the largest in aviation history—in January 2017.

Now, a Scientist from Australia's Tasmania has said that he believes he has figured out where the plane is. In a post, titled, “Mystery of MH370 Solved by Science,” who works at the University of Tasmania's Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies MH370 is believed to be located where the longitude of Penang airport intersects with a flight path from the Pilot-in-Command's home simulator—a track that was previously dismissed as "irrelevant" by the FBI and other officials.

This site is situated in a deep 6,000-meter trench at the eastern end of the Broken Ridge in the Southern Indian Ocean, an area characterised by its rugged and difficult underwater landscape," he said.

In his post, he added, “That location needs to be verified as a high priority. Whether it will be searched or not is up to officials and search companies, but as far as science is concerned, we know why the previous searches failed and likewise science unmistakably points to where MH370 lies. In short, the MH370 mystery has been comprehensively solved in science!”