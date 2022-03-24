But what was and is still concerning about the Delta variant is that it is highly contagious and can also cause severe illness, leading to hospitalization and death. Experts believe this is because the Delta affects the lower respiratory system, and directly attacks the lungs. It not only infects the lungs but also causes inflammation, leading to the accumulation of fluid in the air sacs in the lungs. This then restricts the normal flow of oxygen to the blood, leading to shortness of breath, breathlessness, chest pain, low blood oxygen levels in the body, etc.