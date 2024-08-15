WHO declares mpox a global health emergency — Key facts about monkeypox virus and how it is transmitted

Mpox spreads through direct contact with infectious lesions, contaminated objects, and animal interactions. Symptoms include rashes, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

Published15 Aug 2024, 05:53 PM IST
Mpox: Key facts about monkeypox virus and how it transmits as WHO declares global health emergency
Mpox: Key facts about monkeypox virus and how it transmits as WHO declares global health emergency

The World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday amid an outbreak in Congo. More than 27,000 cases and around 1100 deaths have been recorded since January 2023 as the African nation battles its worst-ever outbreak. The situation has also triggered global concern due to the rapid spread of a new virus offshoot in recent months.

According to officials there are now two strains of the monkeypox virus spreading through Congo — the endemic form as well as a new and little-known offshoot. It is transmitting through sexual contact as well as other close contact - such as among children in displacement camps in parts of Congo - and has now moved from eastern Congo to Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Kenya.

The WHO announcement comes mere days after a similar label from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. A "public health emergency of international concern" is the highest form of alert that can be shared by the international health body. 

Also Read | Kerala issues guidelines for testing, treatment of monkeypox cases: 10 points

How is mpox transmitted?
Mpox can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals. Infection can also occur through use of contaminated objects such as clothing or linens or in a community setting such as tattoo parlours.

Animal to human transmission of mpox occurs from infected animals to humans from bites or scratches, or during activities such as hunting, skinning, trapping, cooking, playing with carcasses, or eating animals.

What are the symptoms?
Mpox symptoms can be seen 1 to 21 days after exposure. Common indicators include rashes, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle ache, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms typically last typically last 2–4 weeks but be extended for people with a weakened immune system.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 05:53 PM IST
